AJA celebrates AsiaN anniversary amid elation, optimism about future

SEOUL: Asia Journalists Association (AJA) members have exchanged warm congratulations on the anniversary of AsiaN, the association print and online magazine launched in 2011.

Holding their 29th meeting via Zoom since July 2020, the participants expressed satisfaction with the progress of their online get-togethers that spanned eight time zones, stretching across Asia, religions, races, languages and cultures.

Switching between the AJA family and the AJA community, they said they were pleased that they could keep in touch and discuss matters related to the association and to political, social and health developments in their countries as the best substitute for in-person meetings.

They all reiterated their committed to turning the AJA vision and plans into reality and pledged to overcome challenges to keep AJA and AsiaN as the world’s window on Asia and as a major milestone for Asian journalists.

Sang-li Lee, AJA’s first president and the AsiaN founder, said that AJA would hold its assembly on February 22 and that some prominent figures, including former UN Secretary-General Ban-ki Moon, would be invited.

The agenda of the assembly and the list of the speakers will be finalized at a later stage, he added.

Ideas and suggestions from AJA members are welcome, Sang-ki said.

A second major forum in which AJA will be involved next year will be held in April, he added.

Further details will be shared as they become available.

Habib Toumi, the editor of AsiaN in English, thanked the AJA team for their contributions to AsiaN magazine and its three sites in English, Kor

ean and Arabic as reports are often translated.

“Through your reports, we know firsthand what is happening in Asian countries. We have learned so much about countries that we could discover and whose politics we could understand and culture we could appreciate thanks to your contributions,” he said.

The first AJA Zoom meeting was held on July 9, 2020.