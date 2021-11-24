Dostonbek Otabolayev makes history as first Uzbek to win world karate championship

By Dilmurod Jumaboyev

Editor-in-chief of Vodiymedia.uz

TASHKENT: Uzbek karateka Dostonbek Otabolayev brought the first world championship title to his country by winning by winning gold medal at Karate World Championships in Dubai, UAE.

At the tournament held at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai Dostonbek went on the tatami in male kumite -75kg .

On his way to the final he beat Turkey’s Eren Akkurt in the quarterifinal and USA’s Thomas Scott in semifinal. In the final of Championships Dostonbek faced off against Abdalla Mamduh Abdelaziz from Egypt and defeated his opponent 4-3. Dostonbek Otabolayev has become the first Uzbek national to win Karate World Championships title.

Dostonbek, born in the country’s Fergana province, is a student of Republican Martial Arts College and has six Uzbekistan championships.