Moon says U.S., China, North Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

作者: The AsiaN Editor on 13 December , 2021.
类别: All, History, Military, News, Politics
标签: , , ,
President Moon Jae-in speaks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Parliament House in Canberra on Dec. 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

SEOUL: President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, China and North Korea agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.

Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.

He said he believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the U.S.

YONHAP

Search in Site