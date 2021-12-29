Vietnam reports first Omicron variant infection case

By Phong Lan

Dantri Online Newspaper, Vietnam

HANOI: A person who recently arrived in Vietnam from the UK has been found infected with the Covid-19 Omicron variant, which is the country’s first, the local Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the person arrived at Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport on QH9028 flight on December 19. The person had positive results for SARS-CoV-2 after landing at the airport and was sent to a local hospital for quarantine and treatment.

Genetic sequencing on December 20 and December 21 showed that the person is infected with the Omicron, or B.1.1.529 variant, the ministry said.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s two biggest cities, have just announced visitors arriving from countries and territories which have confirmed Covid-19 Omicron infections, would be quarantined, regardless of their full vaccination or recovery status.

Authorities have also called for tight control at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, and monitoring people who have been to countries and regions with the variant but not arriving from there.

The Omicron was first identified in late November and has raised concerns in many countries due to its higher transmissibility. So far, around 80 countries and territories, including some Asian countries like Japan, Singapore and South Korea, have detected the variant.