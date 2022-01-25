Bomb blast kills 3, injures 26 in Pakistan

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

Islamabad: At least three people, including a child, were killed while 26 others sustained injuries in an explosion in Lahore, the capital city of Pakistan on Thursday.

The blast occurred in Lohari Chowk (Roundabout)) of New Anarkali area, one of the busiest markets of the city. The people were busy in the bazaar when the blast occurred which also damaged several nearby shops, windowpanes of the buildings and some motorcycles.

TV footage showed burning motorcycles in crowded bazaar, as the wounded cried for help.

The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif. He said that a bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the incident, Lahore Police DIG Operations Abid Khan said that the impact of the blast had left behind a crater which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha also confirmed that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked outside a bank in the area. He said that the nature of the blast would be determined by the Forensic Science Agency, the Safe City Authority and the bomb disposal squad.

Some TV channels later reported that the officials of police and other intelligence agencies have identified the alleged terrorist with the help of CCTV footage. The reports said the blast occurred after the departure of suspected man. More footage is being collected from the blast site to gather further evidence.

After the inspection of explosive material, the investigation teams found similarities in explosives used in a blast in the year 2013 in the same market. The investigators suspected that explosion was carried out through remote-controlled device.

The initial investigation report, submitted to the Punjab provincial government by Inspector General, also stated that explosion was carried out through remote-control and 1.5kg of explosive material was used by the terrorists. The explosion took place at 1:44 p.m. and damaged eight motorcycles.