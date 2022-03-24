World Journalists Conference: A history of excellence in communication, deep analyses
SEOUL: The tenth World Journalists Conference (WJC) will be held in April amid high anticipation of speeches and presentations that will continue a now well-established tradition of addressing pertinent issues and thinking collectively of solutions and options.
World Journalists Conference (WJC 2022) will discuss o the status of fact checking by global journalism and media self-regulatory operations n April 25 and “A Society Changed by Journalists” on April 26.
The conference has been held annually since 2013 in the Republic of Korea by the Journalists Association of Korea and with support from the Asia Journalists Association (AJA), bringing together scores of journalists from across the world.
WJC has served as a unique platform for journalists from all continents to connect and interact while gaining insights into Korea’s culture, lifestyle, peace drive on the Korean Peninsula and the region, achievements and aspirations.
In 2020 and 2021, the conference, due to strict travel and health protocols, was held in a hybrid format with people living in Korea attending the conference and sessions in person, while overseas participants and speakers used the online connection. In 2022, the conference will again be held in a hybrid format.
Details on the last nine World Journalists Conferences
World Journalists Conference 2013
Date: 14 – 21 April 2013
Theme: Communication and Future of Global Journalism
Conference I: For the era of digital media, what is the media’s tomorrow?
Conference Ⅱ: Role exchange of digital media and journalists
Advertise Korea to the world
Special Session Ⅰ: New government’s diplomatic policy
Special session II: Middle Power Korea’s Public Diplomacy
World Journalists Conference 2014
Date: 15 – 20 June 2014
Theme: Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula and Global Journalism
Special Session I: Public Diplomacy in the Global Age
Special Session Ⅱ: Recent Situation on the Korean Peninsula and Trustpolitik for Peaceful Unification
Conference I: Unification Formulas of the Korean Peninsula and improvement between South Korea and North Korea
Special Session Ⅲ: Creative Economy of Korea
Conference Ⅱ: Disaster of Global Village and Humanism of the Global Media Age
World Journalists Conference 2015
Date: 12 – 18 April 2015
Theme: The 70th Anniversary of National Division: Think about Unification on the Korean Peninsula
Special Session Ⅰ: Changing Regional Order in Northeast Asia and the Future of the Korean Peninsula
Conference Ⅰ: The 70th Anniversary of National Division: Think about Unification on the Korean Peninsula
Special Session Ⅱ: Trust Based Diplomacy to Improve Inter-Korean Dialogues
Conference Ⅱ: Freedom of Press and Safety in Journalism
Journalist Forum for World Peace 2016
Date: 17 – 23 April 2016
Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the Role of Journalism for World Peace
Special Session: Vice Minister Lim Sungnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea
Conference: Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the Role of Journalism for World Peace
World Journalists Conference 2017
Date: 2 – 8 April 2017
Theme: The Role of the Media for World Peace
Special Session: Vice Minister Ann Chong-ghee
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea
Conference: The Role of the Media for World Peace
World Journalists Conference 2018
Date: 5 March 2018
Special Session: Lee Hyo-seong Park
Conference: Role of Press for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula and World Peace
World Journalists Conference 2019
Date: 25 March 2019
Special Session: Lee Taeho
Second Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea
Conference I: Role of Journalists in Ensuring Peace on the Korean Peninsula
Conference II: The Current Status of Journalism by Country
World Journalists Conference 2020
Date: 14 – 16 September 2020
Conference I: Various Countries’ Examples of Countermeasures to Fake News and The Future of Journalism
Conference II: Global Responses to COVID-19 and Disease Control Methods
Conference III: The 70th anniversary of the Korean War and Peace Policy in the Korean Peninsula.
World Journalists Conference 2021
Date: 18 – 20 April 2021
Conference Ⅰ: The Prospect of Post-COVID Era and the Role of Journalism
Conference Ⅱ: Global Climate Issues and the Role of Journalism