World Journalists Conference: A history of excellence in communication, deep analyses

SEOUL: The tenth World Journalists Conference (WJC) will be held in April amid high anticipation of speeches and presentations that will continue a now well-established tradition of addressing pertinent issues and thinking collectively of solutions and options.

World Journalists Conference (WJC 2022) will discuss o the status of fact checking by global journalism and media self-regulatory operations n April 25 and “A Society Changed by Journalists” on April 26.

The conference has been held annually since 2013 in the Republic of Korea by the Journalists Association of Korea and with support from the Asia Journalists Association (AJA), bringing together scores of journalists from across the world.

WJC has served as a unique platform for journalists from all continents to connect and interact while gaining insights into Korea’s culture, lifestyle, peace drive on the Korean Peninsula and the region, achievements and aspirations.

In 2020 and 2021, the conference, due to strict travel and health protocols, was held in a hybrid format with people living in Korea attending the conference and sessions in person, while overseas participants and speakers used the online connection. In 2022, the conference will again be held in a hybrid format.

Details on the last nine World Journalists Conferences

World Journalists Conference 2013

Date: 14 – 21 April 2013

Theme: Communication and Future of Global Journalism

Conference I: For the era of digital media, what is the media’s tomorrow?

Conference Ⅱ: Role exchange of digital media and journalists

Advertise Korea to the world

Special Session Ⅰ: New government’s diplomatic policy

Special session II: Middle Power Korea’s Public Diplomacy

World Journalists Conference 2014

Date: 15 – 20 June 2014

Theme: Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula and Global Journalism

Special Session I: Public Diplomacy in the Global Age

Special Session Ⅱ: Recent Situation on the Korean Peninsula and Trustpolitik for Peaceful Unification

Conference I: Unification Formulas of the Korean Peninsula and improvement between South Korea and North Korea

Special Session Ⅲ: Creative Economy of Korea

Conference Ⅱ: Disaster of Global Village and Humanism of the Global Media Age

World Journalists Conference 2015

Date: 12 – 18 April 2015

Theme: The 70th Anniversary of National Division: Think about Unification on the Korean Peninsula

Special Session Ⅰ: Changing Regional Order in Northeast Asia and the Future of the Korean Peninsula

Conference Ⅰ: The 70th Anniversary of National Division: Think about Unification on the Korean Peninsula

Special Session Ⅱ: Trust Based Diplomacy to Improve Inter-Korean Dialogues

Conference Ⅱ: Freedom of Press and Safety in Journalism

Journalist Forum for World Peace 2016

Date: 17 – 23 April 2016

Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the Role of Journalism for World Peace

Special Session: Vice Minister Lim Sungnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea

Conference: Denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the Role of Journalism for World Peace

World Journalists Conference 2017

Date: 2 – 8 April 2017

Theme: The Role of the Media for World Peace

Special Session: Vice Minister Ann Chong-ghee

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea

Conference: The Role of the Media for World Peace

World Journalists Conference 2018

Date: 5 March 2018

Special Session: Lee Hyo-seong Park

Conference: Role of Press for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula and World Peace

World Journalists Conference 2019

Date: 25 March 2019

Special Session: Lee Taeho

Second Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korea

Conference I: Role of Journalists in Ensuring Peace on the Korean Peninsula

Conference II: The Current Status of Journalism by Country

World Journalists Conference 2020

Date: 14 – 16 September 2020

Conference I: Various Countries’ Examples of Countermeasures to Fake News and The Future of Journalism

Conference II: Global Responses to COVID-19 and Disease Control Methods

Conference III: The 70th anniversary of the Korean War and Peace Policy in the Korean Peninsula.

World Journalists Conference 2021

Date: 18 – 20 April 2021

Conference Ⅰ: The Prospect of Post-COVID Era and the Role of Journalism

Conference Ⅱ: Global Climate Issues and the Role of Journalism