International Meeting of Writers The Moon With Trigger in April

BUENOS AIRES: The fifth International Meeting of Writers la Luna con Gatillo will be held in Monte Hermoso, Province of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina on April 15 – 17.

This important world literary activity is organized by the International Federation of Writers for Freedom and is sponsored by the Municipality of Monte Hermoso.

Face-to-face participants reach 150 from 20 countries. The 150 who will participate virtually will represent another 30 countries, reaching the base of 300 local, regional, European, Asian, and African writers.