International Meeting of Writers The Moon With Trigger in April

作者: The AsiaN Editor on 2 April , 2022.
类别: All
标签: ,

luna-2

BUENOS AIRES: The fifth International Meeting of Writers la Luna con Gatillo will be held in Monte Hermoso, Province of Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina on April 15 – 17.

luna-3

This important world literary activity is organized by the International Federation of Writers for Freedom and is sponsored by the Municipality of Monte Hermoso.

luna-4

Face-to-face participants reach 150 from 20 countries. The 150 who will participate virtually will represent another 30 countries, reaching the base of 300 local, regional, European, Asian, and African writers.

luna-5

Search in Site