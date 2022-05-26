Alexandria hosts Racoda Asian Film Festival 2022

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

President, Asia Journalists Association

ALEXANDRIA: Racoda, a digital platform interested in cinema, has announced preparations for the launch of the Racoda Asian Film Festival; exciting news, which relives the history of the Silk Road of caravans that set off from Asia to reach the Mediterranean Basin, north in Venice and south in Alexandria; carrying silk, tea, and spices.

I spoke with film critic and screenwriter Emad Al-Nouiri, founder of the Racoda platform, whose name and entity are inspired by (Rakouda), the historical name of ancient Alexandria before Alexander the Great, who started his roué to Asia from the city that bears his name.

Under the theme “Movies are Messages of Peace”, Mr. Emad explained:

Bringing together intellectuals and statesmen of the world cultures, arts and literature are components of the modern state, and a remarkable manifestation of the extent of its progress and sophistication.

Among these arts, there is an important element in the culture of any nation; cinema or seventh art. Most countries have been keen to organize events and festivals to inform their people of the latest findings of the industry through presentations of the most important achievements offered by filmmakers of all categories.

Countries are racing to support their creators and their efforts in this important cultural orientation. Since the ancient city of Alexandria has made important strides in different cultural fields and has had a distinguished presence on the pages of the history of Egyptian cinema since its beginnings, the ancient city of Alexandria deserves to organize an annual Asian-wide film festival.

The first shows of cinema scenes created by the Lumière brothers began in Alexandria, at Toson Stock Exchange Club in Raml Station (the Freedom Center for Creativity in Alexandria now), on Thursday, November 5, 1896, while the first world show was in Paris on December 28, 1895.

Two missions of the Lumière brothers came to film in the city. Its landmarks (the first was in March 10, 1897, the second came in November 1906), and on November 5, 1906, a movie theater was opened at Raml Station, and in 1907, Aziz and Doris Studio produced the first movie made in Egypt under the title “The visit of the Khedive to the Scientific Institute in the Abi Al-Abbas Mosque.” , which chronicles the pioneering cinematic city.

Believing in the ability of our creators and supporting them, Racoda Platform (Racoda Society for Arts and Culture under foundation) believes that this festival will support and assist the direction of Alexandria city to occupy its prestigious place in the fields of culture, arts and literature, and this also comes as a kind of strengthening relations between the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Asian countries, most of which occupy its distinctive place

Racoda Asian Film Festival

The Racoda Asian Film Festival under the theme “Films messages of peace” is held every year in Alexandria. It aims to take care of the short feature film on the continent of Asia, by holding an annual competition, along with many activities and demonstrations to increase cinematic awareness and encouraging young film talent.

The festival aspires to be a bridge of cultural communication between Egyptian cinema and its counterparts in the Asian continent, attract filmmakers to showcase their creations, and highlight every new experience to take its right of attention and definition.

The festival is standing absolutely against dictatorship, racism and terrorism, to promote aesthetics through art that is the most important of all arts, ultimately triumphing to human values, pure and noble love.

The festival is held under the umbrella and within the activities of the digital platform (Racoda), founded and headed by film critic and screenwriter Emad Elnouwairy and supported by Media Do co. Kuwait and Kuwait Cinema Club.

The Racoda Asian Film Festival is keen to cooperate with distinguished media organizations and film festivals in all countries of the world, to enhance its reputation and enrich its experience. The festival can also accept support and sponsorship .

Conditions of participation in RAFF

– Short feature films produced two years before the festival from all Asian countries are eligible to apply.

– The festival is held annually.

– Arabic-speaking films are translated into English and non-Arabic-speaking films are translated into English.

– The duration of the film is not more than 10 minutes. In the first edition, to encourage participation, it is not necessary to have a premier, as it could accept films previously shown in other festivals.

– A film information form is filled out, and a section of the film delivered at least half a minute and no more than two minutes (Trailer).