75-year-old Kyrgyz on incredible bicycle ride through seven countries to attend Nomad Games

BISHKEK: A 75-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan is confronting age, natural elements and challenges as he sets out a long bike ride to attend the World Nomad Games in Turkey.

Mamyt Tashtanov, a resident of Osh in southern Kyrgyzstan, will ride through seven countries – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

The fourth World Nomad Games, with the participation of more than 3,000 athletes from 102 countries, will be held at Iznik, in western Turkey’s Bursa on Sept. 29 – Oct. 2.

The septuagenarian hopes that his ride, like the sporting event, will strengthen the friendship among the peoples of Turkic-speaking countries, Kabar news agency reports.

He was seen off during a special ceremony at the central square of Osh city by officials, artists, supporters and fans.

The World Nomad Games were conceived in 2012 at the Council of Heads of States (CHS) in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek “to rehabilitate national sports disciplines and revive the spiritual consciousness and historical memory of all once nomadic people around the world.”

The games were held in 2014, 2016, and 2018. The 2020 games were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The event, known as Olympics for nomads, showcases nomadic sports, culture, and lifestyle where close to 40 competitive sporting events co-exist with singing, dancing, music, cookery and verse.