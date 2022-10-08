Climate Change: Tajikistan wants 2025 to be “International Year for Preservation of Glaciers”

NICOSIA: Tajikistan has reiterated its call to the United Nations to make 2025 “The International Year for Preservation of Glaciers”.

Taking part, alongside 55 countries in the October 5-7 Ministerial Conference in Cyprus on sustainable infrastructure, sustainable tourism, and education for sustainable development. Tajikistan’s delegation outlined its commitment to cooperate with the international community on 2025 as the Year of Glaciers Preservation.

The delegation, led by Bahodour Sheralizoda, Head of the Committee for Environmental Protection, called for creation of the International Fund for Glacier Preservation.

The glacier melting issue is critically significant and Tajikistan is among the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, he said.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon has repeatedly called on the international community to establish a specialized “International Fund for Glacier Preservation”, under which “we could jointly mobilize efforts and resources for taking practical steps to preserve glaciers -the main source of fresh water”.

He stressed that Tajikistan will continue its efforts towards full transition to Integrated Water Resources Management with a special focus on efficient and rational use of water resources at national and regional levels, Tajikistan news agency reported.

Tajikistan reaffirms its commitment to prioritize climate change in the UN and other important international platforms, he added.

The President also noted that Tajikistan’s contribution to global warming is minimal, since the country’s share in global emissions is only 0.0003%.

“Nevertheless, in the framework of the Paris Agreement, Tajikistan made a voluntary commitment not to exceed 80-90% of its 1990 emission level. If international support is provided, this figure could be reduced to 65-75%” – said President Rahmon.