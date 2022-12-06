New scope for economic integration? Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to meet in Bishkek

BISHKEK: The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union that comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

“The heads of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will discuss the current economic situation, as well as topical issues of integration in the Eurasian space,” head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Muratbek Azymbakiev said.

“The leaders of the EAEU countries will sum up the results of the outgoing year and exchange views on the prospects for the development of the Union,” he said, quoted by Kabar news agency.

The meeting on December 9 and chaired by President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan is likely to adopt documents aimed at strengthening partnership between the EAEU member states, as well as regulating the activities of the Union, Azymbakiev added.

The EAEU, with a combined population of 180 million, is an ambitious project for economic integration with formal objectives to create a common market, much like the European Union (EU).

It aims to achieve the economic integration by coordinating economic policy, eliminating non-tariff trade barriers, harmonizing regulations, and modernizing the economies of its five member states.