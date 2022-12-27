Sri Lanka’s ousted president Rajapaksa leaves for US

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left for the United States of America.

According to local reports, he boarded a plane for Dubai on the first leg of his travel to the US.

He reportedly left Sri Lanka via the VIP Terminal at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Rajapaksa was accompanied by former First Lady Ayoma Rajapaksa, son Daminda Rajapaksa, daughter-in-law S. D. Rajapaksa, and his grandchild.

In July, Rajapaksa fled the island nation after a large crowd stormed his official residence following months of demonstrations sparked by an unprecedented economic crisis and protests,

The 73-year-old announced his resignation from Singapore and spent weeks under virtual house arrest at a Bangkok hotel before his return home in September.

Sri Lanka is currently facing an economic crisis while it waits for International Monetary Fund (IMF) to formally approve USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

Sri Lanka and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement to support the economic policies of the country with a 48-month arrangement.