Bahrain’s New Year Eve celebrations: Fireworks, shows amid renewed hope

MANAMA: Bahrain welcomed in the new year amid renewed optimism shared by the thousands of people who braved the cold evening temperatures to gather in various places and treat their eyes and senses to a dazzling fireworks display.

At Avenues Park, large crowds joined in the glow of the new year with an impressive spectacle of drones, live performances, DJs, and fireworks.

Marassi Beach hosted spectacular entertainment that featured fire dancers, LEC dancers, a sand art show, fireworks displays and live traditional shows.

The lineup of entertaining events at the Water Garden City included Bohemian Nights with DJs, live music, a drumming circle, hand pans, art and craft workshops, a fireworks show, and yoga.

Despite the recent global challenges, Bahrain boosted its development, with a wide-range of achievements and officials reiterated commitment to improving services, including housing, health, educational and social services, and increasing public-private partnerships.