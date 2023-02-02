AJA mourns passing of Somsanouk Mixay from Laos

Somsanouk Mixay (Laos Times)

By Norila Daud,

Former President of CAJ/NUJM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia Journalists Association (AJA) was saddened to learn about the passing of Mr. Somsanouk Mixay from Laos on January 24, 2023.

AJA recalls with great respect the former Board of Director in the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ) where he was well known as a soft-spoken gentleman.

He attended the CAJ General Assembly hosted by National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM) on September 30 – October 4, 2009.

“Born in Laos into a Lao–French–Khmer family, Somsanouk Mixay was educated in France. He chose to contribute his talent and energy to the development of his native country, and returned to Laos in 1973.”

“Working in the media sector for over 30 years, he has played an important role in developing and improving the printed as well as electronic press in Laos. He started the English and French language news programme on the Lao National Radio and National Television.”

Mr. Somsanouk Mixay (Michel Drouot) was one of the three founders of the Vientiane Times in April 1994, alongside former editors-in-chief, Mr. Savankhone Razmountry and Mr. Thongsavath Chansombath.

Mr. Somsanouk also founded French-language magazine, Le Rénovateur, in 1998, and was an advisor to Lao National Television.

He was the former Vice President of the Lao Journalists’ Association and former Vice-president of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity.

In his other numerous achievements, Mr. Somsanouk was vice president of the Lao Writers’ Association, Chairman of the Board of Lao Fashion Week, and chairman of the Lao Handicrafts Association.

He was also a prolific writer, writing articles and books on various topics, especially related to Lao culture.

He published ‘Treasures of Lao Literature’, two volumes in English, and a book on religious and cultural ceremonies of Luang Prabang (the book is in Lao), and Pimai ceremonies in Luang Prabang (bilingual French and English).

AJA offers its warmest condolences to the family, friends of Mr. Somsanouk Mixay as well as to his many fans in Laos and beyond, and wishes them fortitude to bear the terrible loss.

He will be missed by all of us for his remarkable character and his outstanding contributions in journalism and many other fields.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE