Vo Van Thuong is Vietnam’s new state president

New President Vo Van Thuong was sworn in on the morning of March 2 (Photo: Duy Linh).

By Phong Lan

Dantri International

HANOI: The National Assembly of Vietnam on Thursday announced Politburo member Vo Van Thuong as the new State President for the 2021-26 term.

The announcement was made at an extraordinary meeting held in Hanoi following a voting with 487 out of the 488 deputies voted to pass the parliament’s resolution on electing Thuong to the post.

Thuong, 53, holds a Master’s in Philosophy. He had held important positions in the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ngai province before he was elected to the Political Bureau between 2016 and 2021, keeping posts of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Party’s Commission for Information and Education.

Between February 2021 and February 2023, he was a member of the Politburo and permanent member of the Secretariat of the party Central Committee. He is also working as deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control.

During the swearing-in ceremony that took place shortly after the parliament’s vote, the new state president vowed to be loyal to the Vietnamese Fatherland and people, as well as the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“I will do my utmost to successfully fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people,” he said.