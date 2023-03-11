Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to resume diplomatic relations following talks in Beijing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume their diplomatic relations severed in January 2016.

The two countries have also agreed to reopen their embassies within two months, thus ending years of tensions between the two countries.

“In response to the noble initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, of China’s support for developing good neighborly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement carried by Saudi news agency SPA said.

“The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“That includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the agreement was reached following talks that took place from March 6 to March 10 in the Chinese capital, the Saudi news agency said.

The two are committed to a meeting between ministers of foreign affairs of both countries to implement the agreement, arrange for the return of their ambassadors and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 and the trade, economy and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the statement.

“The resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran stems from the Kingdom’s vision based on preferring political solutions and dialogue, and its keenness to perpetuate this in the region,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan posted on his Twitter account.