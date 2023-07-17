Kyrgyzstan rejects European Parliament resolution on media and freedom of expression

Suyunbek Kasmambetov in his interview with Kabar

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan has rejected a European Parliament resolution on respecting and upholding fundamental media and expression freedoms, saying it was based on misinformation and disinformation.

“Unfortunately, the Europeans have not yet realized the peculiarity of the Kyrgyz people. The Kyrgyz people have honored human rights and freedom of speech since ancient times, for thousands of years, and will always do so,” State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov said.

“When human rights and freedom of speech are restricted in Kyrgyzstan, a coup takes place the next day. This was proved three times by the Kyrgyz people, not being afraid of either bullets or fire. In this regard, there is no reason for concern. When we go outside, we can see freedom,” Kasmambetov told Kabar News Agency.

The official said that people also freely express their thoughts and views on social networks.

“Some even cross all the lines and throw mud at the president. If that’s not freedom of speech, then what is it? For example, in other countries it is impossible to see harsh criticism of the president on social networks,” Kasmambetov said.

He added that the people who reported to the European Parliament that human rights and freedom of speech are allegedly being violated in Kyrgyzstan have their own political interests.

Kasmambetov also rejected the European Parliament call to release all those detained in the Kempir-Abad case, saying that it “has no right to interfere in the internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan.”

In November 2022, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan completed the ratification of a landmark deal to end one of the Fergana Valley’s long-standing border disputes and management of water resources.

The accord was a major step in resolving a long-running border dispute over the 1,472 kilometers frontier between the two Central Asian countries.

In 2017, both countries signed and ratified an agreement on delimitation of 1,170 kilometers of the border.

In 2022, government delegations from both countries started negotiations on the remaining 302 kilometers.

The border demarcation deal, in particular on the Kempir-Abad water reservoir (Andijan reservoir in Uzbekistan) in the south of Kyrgyzstan, hands over 4,957 hectares (about 12,250 acres) of the reservoir area to Uzbekistan, along with an additional 19.5 hectares for the maintenance and protection of the dam while 1,019 hectares of pasture land were transferred to Kyrgyzstan as compensation, an official statement said.

It added that Kyrgyzstan would also receive 12,849 hectares in the Govasoy region as compensation for the unbuilt Kempir-Abad Canal on the left bank of the Andijan reservoir.

Although officials in both countries hailed the deal as a major turning point in bilateral relations, more than 20 people in Kyrgyzstan opposed the land swap accord. They were subsequently arrested, charged with preparing for mass riots.

According to reports, the group was detained shortly after meeting to establish an organized opposition to the planned border deal between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

“I saw that deputies from Germany were especially active. But after all, in the same Germany, more than 20 people have been recently detained, allegedly for attempting a coup d’état. Why don’t they talk about them? Or is it possible for Germany to carry out detentions, but not for Kyrgyzstan or what? These are two identical cases. There is no difference. According to their logic, there should be stability in Germany, but constant instability in Kyrgyzstan, or what?

“This is not exactly a good intention on the part of the European Parliament. If there were any dishonest moments during the solution of the Kempir-Abad issue, then the people would go to the streets. The people saw that the decision was made in a balanced way and supported it. Of course, there were those who wanted to play this situation in their favor. But the people did not support them. They were arrested. Now we need to wait for the court’s decision. Maybe they will be justified, who knows,” the state secretary said.