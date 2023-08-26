2023 GCS International Convention to take place on December 8 in Sri Lanka

By Seok-Jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association



COLOMBO: The 2023 GCS International Convention will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 8, 2023.

The annual GCS event, which will be held in a hybrid format, is expected to draw such VIPs as GCS International and World Taekwondo President Dr. Chungwon Choue; Dr. Huh Jong, president of GCS Korea; and Kang Dae-geun, president of THF Asia and a board member of GCS International. Some members of the International Center for Korean Culture (ICKC) are expected to attend the annual event. Dr. Choue also serves as president of the ICKC.

During the convention, there will be an unveiling ceremony of the GCS peace plaque and GCS participants are expected to make their respective country reports.

On the occasion of the 2023 GCS International Convention, there will be two international taekwondo events: the 1st Colombo GCS International Open Taekwondo Championship and the 1st THF Asia International Open Taekwondo Championship. The two events will be held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo.

The 1st Colombo GCS International Open Taekwondo Championship, which will be held on December 6 and 7, will be organized by the Sri Lanka Taekwondo Federation and the GCS International Sri Lanka Chapter. The two-day poomsae event has such age categories as kids 1 (born in 2015 or after), 2 (born in 2012-2014, cadet (2009-2011), junior (2006-2008), under 30 and under 40.

The 1st THF Asia International Open Taekwondo Championship, which will take place on December 7-8, is jointly organized by the Sri Lanka Taekwondo Federation and THF Asia. The two-day event is for Kyorugi athletes.

The joint opening ceremony of the events is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on December 7.

GCS participants will have a provincial tour of Sigiriya and Candy on December 9 and 10.