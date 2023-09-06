General election mode in Singapore’s presidential race

By Ivan Lim

Former AJA President, Contributor to AsiaN

SINGAPORE: As Singaporeans go to the polls on Sept 1 to elect a new President, a non-partisan office, the electioneering is shaping into an opposition versus ruling party fray of sorts.

As the nine-day campaign enters its final stretch, “maverick‘ candidate” Mr Tan Kin Lian began stumping with opposition politicians, like Progress Singapore Party chairman Dr Tan, a fierce critic of PAP. He said he is backing Mr Tan in a personal capacity.

Hitching his wagon openly with the opposition parties, Mr Tan seeks to raise his profile and win approval of their following. He had fared badly in the 2011 PE and this time round is trying his very best to redeem himself. An actuary by training, prides himself as the CEO, the second time presidential hopeful prides him on building up the union insurance co-operative into a multi-million concern.

The anti-Establishment sentiment is also fuelled by the supporters of disqualified presidential candidate George Goh. The entrepreneur and philanthropist did not get his certificate to contest because the vetting election panel ruled that he did not meet the criterion of helming a company with a $500 million in shareholder assets and is profit-making in the last three years.

Critics, however, believed the non-partisan Mr Goh was kept out unfairly.

Signs that Mr Tan was meandering into general election (GE) mode in his campaigning appeared earlier when he raised issues that resonate with the ground such as the rising cost of living, length of national service, withdrawal of Central Provident Fund savings, and affordable public housing.

Burnishing his credentials as a would-be “independent” president, Mr Tan said he would hesitate to exercise his presidential powers to appoint independent commissions of inquiry to look into any breaches by ministers and civil servants.

This descend into politics of the day quickly drew criticism from his rivals and the authorities that, as head of state, the president is constitutionally not supposed to dabble in political or controversial topics.

Without missing a beat, Mr Tan then spoke of using the “soft power” of a president whispering in the ears of the Prime Minister and influencing him on policies for the benefit of the people.

As things stand, Mr Tharman is the candidate to beat with a formidable track record of helming various key portfolios in the Cabinet. He is also exceptionally popular as a Member of Parliament having been re-elected with a high 70-plus per cent of the popular votes.

He serves in the G-20 Group, and World Economic Forum as well as the United Nations Summit of the Future – roles that would enhance his stature as president internationally.

In challenging the formidable front-runner, rivals Mr Ng , and Mr Tan, have sought to capitalise on the so-called “Ownself Check Ownership” or self-policing practice that is widely decried.

Both reckoned that this would be Mr Tharman’s Achille’s heel.

Mr Ng questioned how Mr Tharman, who as former Finance Minister would be expected to check the rules he crafted on the use of reserves.

“We cannot rely on a “ownself check ownself” mechanism, said the “non-partisan” candidate, who is a former chief investment officer of the state sovereign wealth fund, GIC. and helped build up the national coffers.

Despite the rivals’ efforts to put Mr Tharman on the defensive, two renowned diplomats cum academic, Professor Tommy Koh, and Mr Kishore Mahbubani endorsed him for president.

This has the effect of countering the weight thrown behind populist challenger Tan by the PSP chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock and influential party member, Mr Lee Hsien Yang the estranged younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

However, the opposition party chiefs seem more interested to turn the PE as a referendum to embarrass the PAP and gauge their popularity ahead of the General Election that must be called by 2025. While the opposition vote swing may whittle down Mr Tharman’s vote score, it is not likely to sweep Mr Tan into the Istana presidential mansion. For that the latter has to win over voters on his own merits. Likewise, for Mr Tharman and Mr Ng.

The three presidential contenders have faced the nation on TV to spell out their vision and mission. They have also faced off at two Q & A forums on national TV to speak about they would serve the nation and carry out their custodial, ceremonial and community as well as international roles and responsibilities as elected President.

Ambitions meet reality as the candidates take the measure of themselves and of one another.

during the TV broadcasts and debates. The canvassing during public walkabouts and on social media may sway Singaporeans, both elites and the common man to vote along party lines and anti-establishment sentiments. Above all, the average voter will choose Singapore’s ninth president on his merits, his ability and integrity. The choice is between an authoritative and/or a benevolent father figure. In terms of class, Mr Tharman appears to be cut above Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Aside from the issue of the independent status of the President, the PE is being watched for how the diverse races will vote. Will the voters choose the head of state on the basis of qualifications and competence or on race of the contestants. Mr Tharman is an Indian Singaporean while Mr Ng and Mr Tan are Chinese Singaporeans.

The post of the elected president has been created specifically to protect the reserves built up over the decades from being depleted by any government of the day through populist policies. With a popular mandate, the president is constitutionally empowered to disapprove the budget or bills tabled by the Prime Minister and his Cabinet if these involved drawing on the reserves they had not accumulated during their term of office.

Additionally, the elected president can also disapprove or revoke the appointment of key public office holders – from chief justice to chief of defence and police commissioner – if he disagrees with the advice or recommendation of the authority concerned.

Thus far, all the candidates are trying to convincevoters that they are capable of acting independently when it comes to checking attempts by the government of the day from dipping into past reserves that it had not accumulated. As to why he left the PAP, he said: The PAP today is quite different, I think many people feel that theyare more towards the elite and not towards the ordinary people.”

“I am confident I can give it a very good fight because the people want to have an independent president,” Mr Tan Kin Lian said.

