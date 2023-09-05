Call for protecting Earth’s biodiversity takes center stage at ADIHEX 2023

ABU DHABI: A call for the urgent preservation of Earth’s biodiversity.

is taking center stage at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2023).

In an extraordinary collaboration that transcends borders and climates, two Emirati photographers have documented the beauty and fragility of two extreme environments: the scorching +50 Abu Dhabi and the freezing -50 Antarctica.

Their shared goal is to raise public awareness about the urgent need for wildlife conservation in these remarkable but vulnerable ecosystems.

The result of their efforts was showcased at ADIHEX 2023, where they hope to inspire and educate audiences about the importance of preserving Earth’s biodiversity.

Freezing Beauty of -50 Antarctica: Majed Saleh Al Katheeri, an intrepid adventurer and renowned wildlife photographer with a penchant for safaris, has turned his lens towards the icy wonderland of Antarctica.

Despite sub-zero temperatures, Al Katheeri captured the mesmerizing beauty of the remote continent through his lens, and his images, filled with breathtaking landscapes and resilient animals, offer viewers glimpses into the frigid world of Antarctica.

His focus on the charismatic penguins and his journey alongside dedicated researchers showcase the tenacity of life in one of the world’s harshest environments as his work immerses viewers in the ethereal landscapes of the South Pole.

Warmth of +50 Abu Dhabi: Musallem Amoud Al Darei, a passionate nature and star photographer who finds solace under the starlit skies of Abu Dhabi’s desert, has embarked on a different but equally remarkable journey. His lens highlighted the splendor of wildlife from the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Um Al Zamool.

His images convey the infectious enthusiasm and excitement he experiences while observing the majestic Arabian Oryx and its playful young offspring freely roaming amidst the golden dunes. Each image paints a vivid portrait of nature’s endless beauty and artistry. Additionally, Al Dare takes us on an expedition to the Empty Quarter desert, the southernmost reaches of the UAE, where the stark and mesmerizing desert landscapes come to life under his expert gaze.

In his heartfelt messages, Al Darei emphasizes the importance of caring for and conserving nature, reminding us of our collective responsibility to safeguard these precious ecosystems.

The remarkable collaboration between Majed Saleh Al Katheeri and Musallem Amoud Al Darei is a powerful reminder of the beauty and fragility of our natural world.

Through their lenses, they move from the fiery deserts of Abu Dhabi to the icy expanses of Antarctica, while shining a spotlight on the urgent need for conservation.

Their work at ADIHEX 2023 is a source of inspiration and education as it motivates people to take action to protect Earth’s rich biodiversity.

ADIHEX 2023, on September 2-8, is hosting 50 seminars, workshops and events that contribute to promoting its message and theme “sustainability and heritage in a renewed spirit”.