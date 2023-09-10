ADIHEX 2023 concludes amid magnificent figures, pledges for brighter future

ABU DHABI: The 2023 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has successfully concluded its 20th edition with magnificent figures that demonstrate its growing international status and global outreach.

The exhibition that ran on September 2 – 8 under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration” is the largest of its kind in the region.

It showcased the genuine Emirati culture, centuries-old traditions of camping, hunting and fishing, and the pride of place animals, particularly falcons, horses, camels and Salukis.

It also highlighted the growing significance of outdoor activities, including camping, safaris, recreation vehicles, all kinds of hunting, and off-road adventures, in people’s lives.

The exhibition featured 640 local and international exhibitors and 580 international brands from 65 countries in 11 exhibition sections over an area of 65,000 square metres.

“The unprecedented success achieved by the exhibition in its 20th session at all levels is attributed to the great care and unlimited support of HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and HH Shaikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Falconers’ Club for his dedicated efforts,” the Higher Organizing Committee Chairman Majed Ali Al Mansoori has said.

“ADIHEX will remain fully committed to developing its plans, enhancing its projects, boosting its features, increasing its activities and widening its success at the next editions.”

Al Mansoori, the Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club – the organizer of the exhibition- and President of the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey (IAF), also paid tribute to all the participants in the exhibition, including companies, exhibitors, sponsors, supporters and partners, and to the media, for their contributions to the exhibition success.

The exhibition provided opportunities to gain deep insights into the UAE culture and traditions and enabled suppliers and visitors to have face-to-face communications, understand offers and needs and reach agreements.

The Emirates Falconers Club (EFC) and Japan’s INPEX-JODCO Foundation forged a partnership to promote the cherished traditions of falconry while cultivating cultural cooperation between Emirati and Japanese falconers.

The partnership champions and sustains the rich tapestry of falconry heritage while concurrently nurturing cultural exchange and collaborative efforts among Emirati and Japanese falconry enthusiasts.

Several painters from across the world displayed exceptional artistic skills through impressive artwork and murals that covered the local traditions and international themes.

The presence of several women in the painting section was a testimony to the new status they hold in the UAE thanks to a massive empowerment policy championed by the state.

In fact, women asserted themselves across all the sections of the exhibition that incorporates a wider array of interests, masterfully riding horses, showing off award-winning fishing aptitudes, sharing cultural traditions …

Some of the speeches they presented addressed “Inspiring Arab women in adventure, exciting and challenging sports, including mountain climbing” and “encouraging Emirati women to participate in marine sports”.