Malaysia: Media told to focus on responsible reporting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged media personnel to carry out responsible reporting while emphasizing on the accuracy of the context of news coverage.

The MCMC said it was important for media personnel to practice ethical judgement and avoid using news content as a weapon to spread false information, Malaysian news agency Bernama reports.

“The MCMC takes a serious view of the impact of irresponsible reporting on the community,” the commission said in a statement.

The MCMC was reacting to a news report published by the MalaysiaNow portal regarding the commotion that occurred in Parliament as well as the Facebook post by prominent journalist Datuk A. Kadir Jasin today.

The commission also stressed the importance of accurate reporting, which referred to the actual context of the speech delivered in Parliament, without using the content for the purpose of spreading hatred and triggering provocation.

“From our observations, we (MCMC) found that several reports have been used as a weapon to manipulate content and create disrespect and misleading narratives,” it said

“To prevent any attempts to commit an offence under Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the MCMC seeks the full cooperation from relevant parties or individuals as well as news channels.”

Meanwhile, the MCMC advised media personnel to always comply with the Content Code in order to ensure responsible reporting and avoid overstepping the bounds of freedom.

By complying with the guidelines, news channels can contribute to a more balanced and informed discourse, free from any manipulation and inaccurate information, it added.