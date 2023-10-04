Kyrgyzstan festival spotlights how people-land relationship shapes human identity, defines culture

BISHKEK: A festival in Naryn, Kyrgyzstan, has showcased a range of works that explored the relationship between people and the land, and how this relationship shapes human identity and culture was held

“Nomad 2023 – A Living Land” festival held over three days by the in University of Central Asia in Naryn, 315 kilometers south of the capital Bishkek, attracted a diverse audience of artists, filmmakers, writers, and creatives from Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia, and beyond, Kabar News Agency reported.

The festival showcased a range of works that explored the relationship between people and the land, and how this relationship shapes human identity and culture.

This central theme promoted sustainable practices and encouraged a deeper understanding of preserving the environment for future generations.

The spotlight event was the International Film Festival, which screened a selection of films that explored the theme of land from more than 40 countries and from six continents.

The films were judged by a panel of local and international experts.

The winning artists were recognized at a special awards night.

Another highlight of the festival was the Creative Writing and Digital Experiments Competition, which invited international and regional participants to submit works that explored the theme of land while experimenting with digital prose and composition.

The festival also featured exhibitions, and practical workshops on filmmaking, creative writing, and digital art, which were led by experts in their fields.

“Nomad 2023” facilitated cultural exchange between visitors and the local community, allowing international guests to immerse themselves in the nomadic way of life.

This interaction not only empowered mountain communities but also promoted tourism, boosting the local economy.

“Nomad 2023” also served as a catalyst for sustainable development and promoted awareness around environmental conservation in mountain regions.

It was a celebration of cultural diversity and unity, where the participants forged connections that transcended borders and languages barriers through their creative expressions.

Winners of the International Film Festival

Regional Category

Best Film Award: Shades of Melancholy, Director Karash Zhanyshov

Best Visual Solution: Shades of Melancholy, Director of Photography Bekzat Turatbek uulu

Special Jury Prize: Earth, Directors Aliman Toktogulova and Umarjon Jumaev

International Category

Best Film Award: Bauxite, Director Thamara Pereira

Best Visual Solution: Suitcase, Director of Photography Hamed Baghaeian

Special Jury Prize: Suitcase, Directors Saman Hosseinpuor and Ako Zandkarimi

Winners of the Digital Experiment and Creative Writing Competition

Most Outstanding Creative Work: Seaweed by Michiel Turner

Most Promising Artist: Deora by Alexandra Bell

Most Promising Artist in Central Asia: Currents of the Memory by Darika Urgazieva

Jury award for Best Work which most skillfully addressed the competition theme: Ubuntu by Edu Sanchez Lopez