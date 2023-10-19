Media brings world together, boosts global development: WAM director general

BEIJING: Emirates News Agency (WAM) Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi has stressed the importance of the media in the development of nations and in spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence among their peoples that will help security and stability prevail throughout the world.

Addressing the 11th Global Video Media Forum in Beijing, Al Rayssi referred to the media cooperation concluded by WAM with a wide range of Chinese and global media institutions.

Such agreements and cooperation support the “Belt and Road Initiative,” he said. The forum coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI, a Chinese government-led development strategy, aims to connect Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network of infrastructure projects, trade, and investment.

From a humble beginning announced on September 7, 2013, when Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech in Astana, Kazakhstan, “Work Together to Build the Silk Road Economic Belt,” that focused on China and Central Asia, the BRI has spawned numerous subsets: the Digital Silk Road, the Polar Silk Road, the Health Silk Road, the Space Silk Road, and the Green Silk Road.

As of September 2023, BRI comprises 154 member countries – About 80% of the United Nations’ 193 member states.

The initiative plays an important role in supporting economic and cultural cooperation between countries, achieving economic growth, developing infrastructure, and accomplishing sustainable development across the world in general and in the Middle East in particular, Al Rayssi said.

Other speakers at the forum included Shen Haixiong, Vice President of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of China Media Group, who confirmed that the Belt and Road Initiative has become a living reality thanks to the efforts of all participating countries over the past decade.

In his speech, Sun Yi, Vice President of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, stressed the important role of the media in promoting cooperation between China and other countries.

Ahmed Nadim, Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, said that he would continue to develop the partnership with China Media Group through media cooperation along the Belt and Road.

At the conclusion of the event, China Media Group and media organizations in countries along the Belt and Road issued a Declaration on Joint Action to global media organizations.

The declaration affirmed the importance of the roles of the media in promoting communication between peoples at all levels.