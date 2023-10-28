OANA panel calls for fighting misinformation, using AI positively

ISTANBUL: The role of official news agencies and well-respected media has gained great significance amidst the tsunami of misinformation and lies often circulated through social media platforms.

They now have a vital role in debunking rumors, preventing fake news, disseminating the truth, and verifying news on social media networks, Emirates News Agency (WAM) Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi has said at the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA)’s 51st conference in Istanbul.

Addressing a special session, “Cooperation Among News Agencies on Fighting Disinformation”, Al Rayssi underscored the importance of transparency in transmitting news and the need to confront fake news, misinformation and dinformation.

Vigilance regarding fake news is critical given the highly delicate circumstances in the region and the flux of events, developments and news, he said.

Anadolu’s Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Ozhan said that providing accurate and reliable information is more important than ever.

“In a period when information is spreading rapidly, news agencies are of critical importance,” The Turkish media figure said.

He warned that the spread of incorrect information and false news can cause grave consequences.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) General Manager Vu Viet Trang told the panel that more than 80% of misinformation was shared via social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fake news has become a scourge in the modern world,” she said.

Xinhua News Agency Artificial Intelligence Director Wang Zhonghao said that technologies such as AI shape the future of news and the structure of news agencies and touched on the significance of monitoring technological developments for the press sector, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

Wang stressed that technology should be used consciously to combat the threats posed by disinformation and the rapidly developing AI that can be used to produce deceptive texts, photos and videos.

Xinhua News Agency employees use AI technology to detect and verify disinformation and to effectively increase the diversity of news, Wang said.

Distinguishing disinformation and producing reliable content are among the priorities of news agencies, Wang stressed.