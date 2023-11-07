Terrorists attack Pakistan’s security forces, kill 14 soldiers

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: At least 14 soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying Pakistan’s security forces in Gwadar area of Balochistan province. The terrorist attack was carried out two days after the government launched crackdown on Afghan nationals staying illegally in the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing said Friday in a statement that the unfortunate incident occurred when the security convoy was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district.

The ISPR added that a sanitization operation was being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice.

The ISPR mentioned that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

“The nation of 240 million has faced a surge in terrorism in recent months, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits intensifying their actions against security forces,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

“In response, the state has also launched operations to curb terrorism,” he added.

The Pakistani media quoted ‘Centre for Research and Security Studies’ (CRSS) report released in October which noted that the security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people lost their lives and 440 suffered injuries from as many as 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, bordering Afghanistan, were the primary centers of violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.