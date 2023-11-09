GCS Dallas donates GCS International at 2023 Texas Cup Taekwondo Championships

By Seok-jae Kang

Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

DALLAS: The GCS International Dallas, USA Chapter has donated GCS International at the 2023 Texas Cup International Taekwondo Championships and the 1st GCS International Taekwondo Championships.

The one-day championships, which were held at the Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex in Dallas on November 4, drew about 400 athletes for poomsae, breaking and kyorugi events.

The annual Texas Cup taekwondo, which kicked off 30 years ago, and the inaugural GCS event, were organized by Kim’s USA Taekwondo MAF & LLC, headed by Kim Inseon. The Texas State Taekwondo Association supported the event.

Grandmaster Kim serves as the president of GCS Dallas and a Council member of World Taekwondo.

“Starting this year, we decided to organize the annual GCS taekwondo event together with the Texas Cup Taekwondo Championships,” said Master Kim.

During the taekwondo event, GCS Dallas donated $4,000 in cash to the GCS International headquarters, which are based in Seoul, Korea. Each participating athlete donated $10.

Master Kim said, “Through our annual taekwondo event, we will continue to donate to GCS International, which will be used for orphans and deprived children around the world.”

WT Council member Kim and his team also donated $10,000 to the Lausanne-based Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF) during the 2018 Texas State Taekwondo Championships in Dallas.

“I am encouraging my taekwondo colleagues worldwide to organize fund-raising campaigns through their existing taekwondo events to help support orphans and children in need,” Grandmaster Kim said. “For global taekwondo family, it is worthwhile to do for the whole mankind.”