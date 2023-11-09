Illegal Afghan weapons being sold in Pakistan, says Interim Prime Minister

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has said that illegal Afghan weapons are being sold in the black market inside Pakistan.

“One hundred and fifty thousand Afghan army that existed before the departure of US and allied forces from Afghanistan disappeared all of sudden,” he said and raised the question, “Where have all of the weapons, this army had, gone?”

“These weapons are being sold in black market in Pakistan and this is definitely a matter of grave concern for the government,” Prime Minister Kakar said on Wednesday Nov 8, 2023 while responding to a question at a press conference he addressed before flying to Uzbekistan for attending the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit to discuss issues related to enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

He categorically stated that Afghan land is being used for terrorism in Pakistan. “The incidents of terrorism in Pakistan have increased by sixty percent during the 2-year rule of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Pakistan has provided evidence to the Taliban government but they have not responded satisfactorily.”

Kakar expressed his disappointment over threatening statements made by Afghan leaders and stressed that Afghanistan must make a choice between the Tehreek-e-Taliban and Pakistan.

The Interim Prime Minister called on the Afghan Taliban regime to hand over individuals involved in terrorism to Pakistan and urged them to take action against terrorists operating from their territory.

Kakar however said that Pakistan would continue providing transit facilities for Afghan trade for the convenience of Afghan citizens, despite the growing security challenges.

To a question about 25000 Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan till they are sent to USA and European countries, Prime Minister Kakar said that Pakistan is in contact with the United States regarding the ongoing situation. He underscored that Pakistan’s decisions were made within limited resources and in the country’s best interest.

Reiterating the interim government’s policy on repatriation of all the illegal immigrants, Prime Minister Kakar informed the media men that so far 250, 000 unregistered Afghan nationals, have so far left Pakistan voluntarily. “This process continues and the government will ensure that all the illegal immigrants are repatriated.”

He said the illegal immigrants staying in Pakistan are involved in crimes.

Expressing deep concern on the ongoing conflict in Palestine, Anwarul Haq Kakar stated that children and women are being killed and hospitals are being targeted. “Such a crime has not been committed even in centuries.”

He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.