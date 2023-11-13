Pakistan Premier meets Palestine President, shows solidarity, denounces Israeli aggression

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD | RIYADH: Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar has expressed the unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people.

He conveyed this resolve while talking to President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders are attending the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the Israeli aggression.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a fair and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, founded on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, along borders that existed prior to 1967 enshrined in several OIC resolutions.

Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces and bombing of hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than ten thousand precious lives and forced displacement of Palestinian families.

President Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity in this difficult time and its principled stance on the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

The two leaders emphasized the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, end to the siege of Gaza and smooth delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population.

They underlined the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Abbas noted the timeliness of the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC and appealed to the global community, particularly the United Nations and its pertinent organizations, to take resolute measures to uphold principles of justice and humanity and end the carnage of the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday November 10, 2023 will represent Pakistan at the Extraordinary Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in the Saudi capital Riyadh today.

This Extraordinary Summit has been convened at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, in response to the serious developments facing the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

It aims to come out with a joint Islamic position and action in the face of the brutal and ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of the war crimes and brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.