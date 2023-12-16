Pakistan: 23 soldiers killed in suicide attack

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: At least 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom as a group of six terrorists attacked security forces’ post in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, bordering Afghanistan, in the early hours of Tuesday December 12, 2023, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; 23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and killed,” the ISPR stated.

The ISPR further said that heightened activities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district were witnessed on the night of December 11 and 12, wherein a total of 27 terrorists were killed during various operations.

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Darazinda on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were killed,” it said in a statement.

The statement added that the troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were killed in another intelligence-based operation in the general area Kulachi of the district.

“However, after intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” it added.

The killed terrorists, ISPR stated, were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.”

Cleanup operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve, the military’s media wing said.

A private TV Channel ‘Geo’ reported that the outgoing year witnessed an alarming rise in terror-related incidents in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular as at least 470 security personnel and civilians were killed in the province, so far.

According to Geo TV, 470 people were killed in 1050 terror-related incidents in one year alone.

As per the record of the provincial home department and tribal affairs, 698 security personnel and citizens were killed in 1823 terror-related incidents during the past three years.

Seven areas along the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained “terrorism hotspots” during the outgoing year. The areas include Peshawar, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur and Tank.