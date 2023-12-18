Iranian woman among World Press Photo Contest judges

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: Yalda Moaiery, an Iranian news photographer, was selected as one of the judges of the World Press Photo Contest.

In the past 20 years as a press photographer, Yalda Moaiery has covered conflict, war, and natural disasters for the past 20 years, documenting wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the aftermath of tsunamis in Indonesia, floods in Pakistan and protests in Lebanon, Georgia, Russia and Iran.

She has been in trouble many times because of her job and has even been imprisoned for a while.

The photo that Yalda Moaiery published in 2017 of Tehran attracted the attention of the world.

The judging of the “World Press Photo” contest will be held for six weeks during the months of January and February 2024.