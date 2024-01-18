Pakistan recalls its ambassador from Iran after airstrikes, asks Iranian envoy not to return for time being

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace, Pakistan has recalled its ambassador from Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador, currently visiting his country, not to return to Islamabad for the time being.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday January 17, 2024.

The development comes after Tehran targeted the bases of, what it claimed, a terrorist organization — Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) inside Pakistani territory with drones and missiles, and destroyed the headquarters of the said terrorist group, as reported by Iranian state media.

The attacks killed two children and injured three girls on the Pakistani side, as per the Foreign Office.

Calling it an “unprovoked and blatant” breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran, Islamabad termed the move as a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” Baloch said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that Islamabad has decided to suspend all high-level visits that were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.

Earlier, warning Tehran of “serious consequences”, the Foreign Office had lamented that the “unacceptable violation” of Pakistani sovereignty took place despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two neighboring countries.

Islamabad has already communicated strong condemnation of Tehran’s move to the Iranian Charge d’affaires who was told that the consequences of such an unprovoked move lie squarely with Iran.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance on coordinated action against the scourge of terrorism, the spokesperson had underscored that such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighborly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.