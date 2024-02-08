Pakistan: 26 Killed, 50 injured in bomb blasts in Balochistan province ahead of general elections

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: At least 26 people were killed and 50 others injured Wednesday Feb 7, 2024 in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in restive Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, just a day before general elections in Pakistan.

A three-day mourning period has been announced by Chief Minister of Balochistan to mourn the loss of lives in both attacks, Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said in a presser.

The first attack claimed at least 14 people’s lives while 25 were injured after an explosion took place outside an independent candidate’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin district, while the second blast took place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district.

The Pishin blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area. The independent candidate was not present inside his office when the explosion took place in PP-47 in Pishin. It is said that the blast happened in a motorcycle outside election office.

Following the blast, an emergency was imposed across hospitals in Quetta, the provincial capital, for which additional staff was called.

“Eight of our workers were martyred and more than 18 were injured in the explosion when the names of the polling agents were being finalized in the election office,” Asfand Yar Khan said.

The second blast targeted the JUI-F office in the Killa Saifullah district.

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in the second explosion, Balochistan Information Minister Achakzai said.

He said JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wassay, who is contesting elections for provincial assembly, remained unhurt in the attack.

Following the explosion in Killa Saifullah, many vehicles caught fire.

Deputy Commissioner Yasar Bazai says that most of the injured are in critical condition. “The Balochistan government sent helicopters from Quetta to evacuate the injured.”

He added that a high alert has been issued across the district. “To ascertain the nature of the explosion, the bomb disposal squad team reached the site of the incident.”

The blast site has been sealed for investigation.

Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhtar Achakzai said investigations into the nature of the explosion are underway.

He added that the JUI-F candidate was not present at the election office when the blast took place.

“Security arrangements have been beefed up in Killa Saifullah,” the SP said.