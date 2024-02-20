Miracle of music from Africa to Iran, from Iran to India

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: More than half a century ago, a man in the south of Iran sang a local song. This song referred to the people who came to Iran from the African island of Zanzibar several centuries ago. A few years later, an Iranian pop singer sang this song again. This piece was played in a music album and on TV, all over Iran, and became very popular. That name is “Jamal Jamaloo”.

A few months ago, the makers of an Indian film used this Iranian song in a dance sequence (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4pTi2emTGA). The reason for this choice is not clear even after many years. Indian people liked this performance. They asked the makers of the film to broadcast its full version.

Within days, 30 million people in India saw it on YouTube. Suddenly, hundreds and thousands of people in India sang that song and published their videos. This Iranian song was popular all over India and was repeated many times. Now millions of people are familiar with this song.

The news reached the ears of the people of Iran. Old people remembered this song and younger people listened to it for the first time.

Although not as much as the people of India, the people of Iran also performed this song again.

Many people in India and Iran have been humming this song for weeks now. Millions of people.

Music is an ambassador that crosses all borders and brings people’s hearts together. It is a common human language, even if you don’t understand its meaning.