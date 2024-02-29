“Kembara Satun-Hatyai 2024” strengthens relationship among Muslims in Malaysia, Thailand

By Norila Daud

KUALA LUMPUR: Rohaya Mustapa, muslimat representative of Surau As-Siddiq hands over donations and gifts to asnaf groups at Kampung Tanjung Pao Mosque in Satun, Thailand recently.

As a symbol of “ukhwah” (fraternity) and good neighbourly relationship, a group of 22 muslim ladies representing Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, (BTHO) Cheras, Selangor, have presented gifts and money to the poor and needy Muslims in Satun, Southern Thailand.

The community around BTHO and nearby residential areas had voluntarily contributed gifts and money to be handed to the poor and Asnaf groups in Kampung Tanjong Pao, Kampung Pasir Panjang and Kampung Bagan Belacan, Satun.

The gifts and donations in the form of sarongs, praying materials, towels, packed food, souvenir bags and money were handed on February 22 to Surau As-Siddiq to be taken along to Satun, in the mission called “Kembara Satun-Hatyai 2024.

Fifty ladies, mostly senior citizens and single parents from the three villages, had received the gifts and donations from Rohaya Mustapa as the muslimat representative of Surau As-Siddiq.

The presentation of the gifts was held at Kampung Tanjung Pao Mosque. Amongst those present were the Imam Haji Aziz and local authority representatives.

According to Rohaya, the mission “Kembara Satun-Hatyai 2024” was aimed at strengthening the “ukhwah” among Muslims and fulfilling the social responsibility in helping the poor and the needy Muslims in the three villages in Satun before leaving to Hatyai.

She said, donations were also handed to a kindergarten and the Kampung Tanjung Pao Mosque. The Imam and helpers of the mosque as well received gifts from Surau As-Siddiq as the organiser of the mission.

“The majority of the people in the three villages are poor and most of them are rubber tappers and fishermen. The three villages have been chosen as majority of the people are “Asnaf” and they are our target group.

“This trip was organised to strengthen the relationship amongst the muslimat from Surau As-Siddiq in BTHO and muslims in the two neighbouring countries,” she told Malaysia World New on the trip to Satun.