Seeking a valuable mind in Parasite

By Pooneh Nedai

Editor-in-chief of Shokaran Magazine – Iran

Tehran: I watched Parasite film right at the time of thinking why I am so hopeless about people around me. I damned myself for many times after helping some types of people. In a very small portion, I tried to help people around me to find job, to study in the university…

I considered it as a social responsibility. It was a long way publishing articles and books in my career to feed minds, but many times failed to see the result.

After watching Parasite, I almost found my answers.

Parasite is a full image of the story about human who is located in a society.

Although it was a great shock for me to watch the film as a story of Korean society, because I have travelled to this country many times and met the high-level standard life in Korea which is almost utopia for me.

However, Director Bong Joon ho did not hesitate to show hidden layers of Korean society which can be considered as a global meaning for every society in the world.

Parasite explicitly shows how the two levels of society, poor and rich, have their own deficiency.

In the traditional view, rich people are considered as tyrants who gained their money and power from oppressing weak people. Parasite shows that poor people can be more tyrant. They are suffering from shortage of mind.

The rich employer who employed poor family members in his house after they tricked him behaves with them in a respectful way but he suffers from their bad smell since they live in a humid basement; he talks about it to his wife but the poor driver who is hidden under the table overhears them and suffers so much that at the end of the film, he kills the employer when he is irritated by the scene of his employer’s disgust for the bad smell of another basement resident.

The history maker Parasite film has many valuable messages like the challenge of North Korea, the humiliation of the poor by the rich, the desire of the poor to enjoy sunlight or bathroom in luxury house, various phases of satisfaction among different people, living like a parasite in order to survive, living a luxury life without understanding poor people and their needs… All this makes the audience to think and people place themselves in both sides – the poor and the rich. It provides a time for review of facts about life in a society.

I watched a report in CNN about a man who lived alone in an island for 30 years. He said: beauty is where human does not live!