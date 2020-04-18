Time to be humbler, more human as we deal with coronavirus fallout

By Habib Toumi

MANAMA: A Tunisian superstar has called on people to draw lessons from the coronavirus tragedy that has befallen the world to engage in introspection, work on ways to get rid of their arrogance and become humbler.

“We are going through a worldwide tragedy, and people have to look carefully into their lives and to learn to count their blessings,” Lotfi Bouchnak, one of the best Arab singers, oud players and composers in the Arab world, has said.

“People have to be thankful and grateful for the lives they had before the tragedy. Look at our situation now. We miss being with other people, we miss crowds, we even miss road traffic and the things that we have taken for granted in our lives. Now, we hear only about people dying from the disease and from tragedies related to the virus. We should all be grateful to God for the many blessings that He had bestowed on us, mainly health.”

Bouchnak, considered one of the best tenors in the Arab world, said that nations and countries, often used to prompt complacent gratification, should also draw hard lessons from the pandemic.

“The virus has shown that there are no differences between the rich and the poor, the haves and the haves nots. Countries with huge nuclear capabilities are facing daunting challenges dealing with a tiny and invisible to the naked eye virus,” he said.

“What is happening should make nations reconsider and think that no matter how big they are with their wealth and power, a small virus that cannot even be seen has stopped them and the rest of the world, killing thousands of people. What is the significance of wealth and might when people are dying? There is no glory in this for anyone. People should give up their arrogance and move away from their conceit.”

For the superstar, people should work on regaining their humanity which they had lost.

“We are people and we are brothers and sisters. We might have social, economic and religious differences, but we are humans and we need to live in peace and compassion. Our primary concern at this time and at all times is to be truly human. Let us use the coronavirus tragedy as an impetus to improve our humanity,” he said.