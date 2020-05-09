Kuwait announces full curfew until the end of May

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Government decided on Friday to impose full curfew starting Sunday (May 10) 4 pm until May 30, as part of the measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Official government spokesperson Tareq Al-Mizrem said on Twitter that the decision was taken upon recommendations by the national health authorities, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

By Friday evening, Kuwait had registered 7,208 confirmed cases, 2,466 recoveries and 47 deaths.

Kuwait has a population of 4,260,775 people with foreigners making about 70% of the total. They are mainly unskilled workers from Asia working in the service and construction sectors.

Many of the reported COVID-19 cases were foreigners.