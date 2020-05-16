COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia reach 49,176

Riyadh: Saudis have called for stricter action against expatriates who break the curfew rules and do not abide by the measures taken by the state to stem the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The calls followed the announcement that 59 per cent of the 2,307 cases registered on Friday were of foreigners living in Saudi Arabia.

In March, King Salman ordered free treatment be provided to all coronavirus patients in all public and private health facilities in Saudi Arabia. The order included citizens and residents, even those whose situation is illegal for breaking residency laws.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a lockdown and strict rules, including social distancing and wearing masks, as the authorities seek to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. However, several people posted pictures of foreigners, mainly unskilled laborers, breaking the rules by gathering in neighborhoods.

According to the Health Ministry figures, the latest figures take the total number of cases to 49,176, including 27,015 active cases and 167 critical cases, while the number of recoveries reached 2,818, making the total 21,869.

With nine deaths registered on Friday, the total figure has now reached 292.

The Friday figures confirm the steady increase since the start of May in the number of cases registered in the kingdom, home to 34 million people, including more than 11 million foreigners.

About 25% of the cases on Friday were females, the spokesperson for the health ministry said in his daily briefing.

Adults made up 87% of the positive cases, whereas 10% were children and 3% senior people.