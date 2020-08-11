UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years of separation

ABU DHABI: The members of a Yemeni family were reunited in the UAE after enduring 15 years of separation.

The family, who are Jewish, were able to reunite after authorities in the UAE facilitated the travel of family members from Yemen to the UAE. Authorities also arranged for other members of the family, who lived in London, to join them.

The members of the family expressed their “extreme happiness” at their reunion after being separated for 15 years.

“It was nothing short of a miracle and the realization of an impossible dream,” the family told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“We thank the UAE for their great support in arranging the reunion. This is an example of the UAE’s humanitarian approach, as well as of its noble values of tolerance and coexistence. The UAE is a model for the whole world to emulate,” they said.

After meeting his children and grandchildren, the father (and grandfather) said he felt he was born again.

“I am so happy to have met all my children and grandchildren. I am also overjoyed to be in the UAE, the land of tolerance, coexistence and goodness,” he said.

UAE Foreign Minister Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted a link to the WAM report on his Twitter account with the comment “The homeland of Coexistence.”