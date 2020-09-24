Vietnam’s northwestern region lures visitors with stunning yellow autumn coat

By Lan Phong

Head of World News,

Dantri Online Newspaper, Vietnam

Hanoi: The northwestern region of Vietnam is home to its magnificent terraced rice fields and with the rice ripening, this is the best time to visit.

The stunning terraced rice fields of local ethnic minority groups, with yellow ripened paddy grains are bringing not only a good harvest to local residents but also great view to many tourists.

There are thousands of square kilometres of terraced rice fields that nestle among green mountains and hills in the region. Some of the most famous fields which offer stunning landscapes are located in Mu Cang Chai District in Yen Bai Province, Hoang Su Phi District in Ha Giang Province, and in Lao Cai Province.

The harvest season which lasts from late September to early October usually sees a large number of visitors who come here to capture the beauty of the ripening fields.

Mu Cang Chai, located at the foot of Hoang Lien Son mountain range and about 300-kilometre from Hanoi, boasts nearly 500 hectares of rice terraces grown by the H’Mong people.

Lying at an altitude of 1,000 metres above sea level, beautiful fields here have been recognized as a Vietnam National Heritage Site.

At present, the annual Mu Cang Chai Terraced Fields Festival is being held between August 29 and October 18 with various activities including paragliding offer visitors an opportunity to get a bird’s-eye view of terraced fields here.

Lao Cai’s terraced fields have been recently recognized as one of the world’s seven most beautiful and magnificent terraced fields in the world by US-based Travel & Leisure magazine.

Hoang Su Phi District, located at the foot of the Tay Con Linh Mountain range, also hosts some of the most breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam.

Leaving the exciting summer time at the sandy beaches behind, autumn has come and it is an ideal time for visiting these northwestern mountains.

The most suitable vehicle for this route is a motorbike. However, the winding roads here are rather dangerous, so drivers need to be careful. And don’t forget to pack up your cameras and to capture the beauty of the season.