Myanmar’s ‘22222’ anti-coup protest movement spreads across South Korea

SEOUL: Eight international students of the Korean Language Students Association from Myanmar’s Mandalay and Yangon University, including Daw Aye Aye Thin and Su Win Lai, have condemned the military coup in Myanmar on Monday afternoon in front of the Seoul United Nations Human Rights Office in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

“The Myanmar military should stop the coup and hand leadership over to the Moon administration, which was chosen by the people,” the students said in a statement.

“We are here to unite with the people of Myanmar for the ‘22222 Protest’ held on February 22, 2021 at 2 p.m (4:30 p.m. Korean time) in Myanmar. Please support Myanmar’s democratization,” they said.

They eagerly explained the recent cases of police brutality and the military’s rampant use of violence.

“A 19-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a 16-year-old high school student who volunteered to help sick citizens died instantly after a bullet penetrated his brain. During Mandalay’s military crackdown, 21 people were injured or were in critical condition. The military detained Aung San Suu Kyi, the president and the leaders on February 1, but the results of their trials are currently unknown. The people in Myanmar are also protesting against the military where they face armored vehicles during the day and weaponized personnel (soldiers and police) at night.”

They also emphasized how “Myanmar soldiers who were trained by the Chinese Special Forces in weaponry, cyber communication and military tactics are threatening the lives and security of their own people under the guise of “national protection.”

“The people of Myanmar strongly condemn the military’s lawlessness in manipulating the constitution and the media, pointing guns at the people who are promoting peace. The military is trampling on their own people and I ask our own fellow South Koreans to lend a helping hand,” the students expressed.

They also asked for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and the state leaders who were detained.