The lasting charm of World Journalists Conferences

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

AJA President

CAIRO: Invited by Journalists Association of Korea, and recommended by Asia Journalist Association, I have been privileged to attend World Journalists Conferences for years, as a participant, a speaker, a commentator or just a visiting guest.

I could frankly say that the mega global event has been a real example for international events. Thanks to the well-tailored schedule, we have been able to experience many significant aspects.

First, the richness of the Korean culture, history and geography; giving us the chance to travel in a multi-dimension world of past, present and future. Whatever the presidency of Journalists Association of Korea; the organisers have been keen to continue the tradition of introducing the various faces of the Republic of Korea. Every year, since its inception, World Journalists Conference travelled wits its invitees showcasing modern centres of technology, daily life spots of entertainment, historical landmarks, professional organisations, factories, municipal departments and museums.

Second, the visits showed us how much respect Journalists Association of Korea has in both official and non-official circles. So, we got the chance to welcome ministers, meet mayors, and gather with high level directors of international events such as Olympic Games.

Third, the content and themes discussed in different sessions were highly valuable and fully in touch with critical issues, politically and historically from the journalistic point of view- “Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the Role of the Press for World Peace”, “Fake News and the Role of Journalists” …

Fourth, the WJC has been a real chance to show the other creative face of journalists. As a writer and poet, I got the chance to meet others who have great careers in photography, writing novels and so on.

Finally, sharing moments with talented journalists has created a network of members, who are gratefully becoming journalism family members. My lovely talented daughters Hoda and Fadwa, were 10 and 8, when I gifted their pieces of art to lady journalists from all over the world.

Their artworks went to WJC 2017 and from there to the Philippines, Iran, Georgia, USA, Mongolia, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Argentina and more. It was a gesture that could be done only with family members. Our AJA colleague from Philippines; Alin Ferrer, contacted my daughter from the hospital where she was getting treatment, telling her that she kept the painting as a book marker: “I saw this inside the pages of my diary. While in the hospital, im writing…i realized that this cute drawing is with me while fighting with covid. Thank you Fadwa.”

Although the Journalists Association of Korea applied a very tight schedule, it was necessary to show us as many things as possible during the eight days and seven nights.

As we are getting ready for the second online version of WJC, we are following the path of excellent management in preparing the 18-20 sessions of WJC2021. It is an opportunity to thank the talented professional teams in the secretariat and translation for their commitment and dedication.