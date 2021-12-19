War: Industry of poverty and hunger out of nothing!! – Part IV

By Dr. Hassan Humeida – Germany

KIEL: It is the government’s duty to provide security for farmers and ranchers so that poverty and hunger can be avoided. There should be direct protection for the farmer and the rancher, with the presence of security guards “military / police” who protect them, so that their products cannot be reproduced or stolen.

Military or police barracks must be near the production areas and facilities and communication with them should be easy. The states should buy agricultural and livestock products at lucrative prices, thereby encouraging them to work, produce and expand their businesses in own fields.

This is the social justice that the international community strives for in any state towards its own people in order to advance the economically marginalized groups and to fight poverty and hunger globally from the roots. What is particularly important in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and high on the list is the first goal: eradicating poverty and the second goal: eradicating hunger, out of one hundred and sixty-nine sub-goals and seventeen main goals to achieve them within the next nine years.

We stress here that the duty of the army and police in each country is to protect, not threaten lives of civilians and, among civilians are the productive groups who are considered to be the most marginalized in modern societies.

The protective forces of a country are subject to duty – tasks and work, namely to stand ready and protect the defenseless in the countryside in the villages, in any place and at any time.

They are fully responsible for any failure related to “ensuring food security in all phases” and preventing threats from emerging in areas, particularly those which have become fertile ground for civil war and which lay solid foundations for war.

We are currently seeing that many areas of land and villages are being burned down here and there in order to drive farmers and ranchers from their homes – the trend is increasing, which makes the fight against global poverty and hunger extremely difficult.

We must understand the matter before Judgment Day comes and those responsible are found and the allegations of the commission of crimes and the massacres of human rights continue.