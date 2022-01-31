Political stability crucial for people’s wellbeing: Malaysia’s PM

Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering a speech (PM’s Office)

KUALA LUMPUR: The priority today is to ensure political stability in the country for the safety and wellbeing of the people, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

Political stability is key to enabling the government to implement previous and ongoing plans to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Yes, the government will fall if there are those who withdraw their support. That is a fact. If Perikatan Nasional (PN), or any party for that matter, including Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or within UMNO itself pull out their support, the government will collapse as we now only have a majority of four (parliamentary) seats,” he said, quoted by BERNAMA news agency.

“I believe political stability is important. If such matters arise, there will be political turmoil again and the economy will also be affected,” he said after presenting the North-East Monsoon Basic Necessities Aid 2021/2022; totalling RM2,500 each to 1,157 household heads from Bera district affected by the recent floods.

BERNAMA added that Ismail Sabri, who is also UMNO vice-president and Bera MP, was responding to media reports quoting Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as saying that the PAS and Bersatu’s support for the federal government was conditional.

To this, he was of the view that such issues must be decided by the party itself, while also not ruling out discussions between the presidents of parties involved to find the best possible solution with the people’s welfare topping the agenda.