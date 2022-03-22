World Journalists Conference 2022 to discuss fact checking, the impact of journalists on society

SEOUL: High-profile journalists from across the globe will participate in a conference in the Korean capital Seoul and deliver speeches and hold debates over two days.

The World Journalists Conference (WJC 2022), held annually by the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) will discuss on April 25 the status of fact checking by global journalism and media self-regulatory operations.

On April 26, speakers and participants at WJC2022, to be held in a hybrid format due to health protocols restricting travel to the Republic of Korea, will give speeches and presentations on the theme of “A Society Changed by Journalists.”

The themes are currently of high significance in the media around the world amid tumultuous events unfolding at great speed and the spread of disastrous misinformation and disinformation that have blurred the lines between truth and allegations.

The World Journalists Conference is an annual event that invites overseas journalists to Korea to discuss the role of the media in contributing to the development of journalism and the communities.

Since its launch in 2013, the World Journalists Conference has been an outstanding networking platform for journalists.

The Journalists Association of Korea, established in 1964, has more than 10,000 members from hundreds of media companies.

The association has been endeavoring to build on the achievements accomplished for almost six decades by its founders and members.

AJA, an umbrella for journalists across Asia, was established in November 2004. Lee Sang-ki was elected as its first President.