Pakistan’s apex court restores National Assembly, annuls all actions taken by Imran Khan government

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan restored the National Assembly on Thursday declaring the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assembly and Deputy Speaker’s ruling rejecting the No Trust Motion against premier, as unconstitutional.

“…The prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly. All the decisions made till date have been nullified,” the top court’s ruling said.

The top court has ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday (April 9) at 10am to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

“If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister,” the top court’s order said.

The court ruled that no member will be barred from casting their vote on Saturday, adding that if the no-trust motion fails, the government will continue to carry out its affairs as usual.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had earlier said that the court will move forward only after seeing national interest and practical possibilities.

The chief justice had noted that the deputy speaker’s ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95, as the apex court resumed deliberation over the “unconstitutional” act by Suri for the fifth consecutive day today.

The apex court’s five-member larger bench — headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — is hearing the case.