Spotlight on Kyrgyzstan as first Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Bishkek

BISHKEK: The First Eurasian Economic Forum was opened in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek attended by about 2,500 participants.

In his welcoming speech, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said the Eurasian Economic Union is capable of being a major player in the world economy and helping to eliminate the distortions and imbalances that have emerged over the past decades in world economic relations.

“Back in 2021, I spoke about the transition of the national currency in mutual payments,” he said, quoted by Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar News Agency.

“The past events have critically exposed the unique opportunities for the transition to the economy of the 6th Kondratiev cycle, where nano-biotechnologies and new energy, new information technologies and, of course, human resources will be at the forefront.”

There is a civilizational shift from West to East and the economic center of gravity is shifting to the Asian continent, he said.

“If the window to Europe closes, then the window to Asia opens! We are witnessing unprecedented changes, where our Union must take its dominant position.”

The heads of the EAEU states will hold a plenary session via videoconferencing.

The main theme of the forum is “Eurasian economic integration in the era of global changes. New opportunities for investment activity”.

In an era of change and global upheaval, Eurasian integration creates a successful foundation for economic growth and development.

Representatives from 15 countries, mainly from the EAEU countries (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia) as well as from Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea and Venice have applied for participation. In total, about 2,500 participants have been signed up.

In 2001, the idea of Eurasian integration was implemented under the auspices of the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC), and from January 1, 2015, in the form of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which included Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The first panel discusses Eurasian Integration Strategic Development Prospects in the Time of Global Changes.

The second panel will address Financial Markets and Development Institutions (Development Banks): Opportunities for Macroeconomic Stability and Growth Points of the EAEU Countries’ Economies.

Manufacturing Industry and Agriculture as Drivers of the Union’s Economic Growth and Ensuring Economic Security is the theme of the third panel.

The fourth panel reviews Energy and Transport Infrastructure to Promote Economic Development and Integration.

The fifth panel is about digital agenda EAEU 2.0 and the sixth about new areas of interaction in the EAEU.