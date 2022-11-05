Pakistan: Politics of Bullets and Blames

By Nasir Aijaz,

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: The politics in Pakistan has taken a new turn of ‘Bullets and Blames’ after the country’s ousted premier and the chairman of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) Imran Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, his Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer were behind the firing incident that took place Thursday last during his march to the Islamabad.

The firing incident had occurred during long-march in Wazirabad, a city in Punjab province. Reportedly, a man was killed in firing while 14 others sustained injuries, when a man, arrested on the spot, opened fires from a pistol. The Imran Khan claims that four bullets hit him, and termed the incident as an ‘attempt to assassinate him’.

Although the incident was unfortunate, but the controversial statements issued by Imran Khan and his party men have raised several questions. The print, electronic and social media have questioned the authenticity of PTI leaders’ blames. The questions raised by media are – how the 14 persons received bullet injuries when the alleged attacker fired six bullets from his pistol? And also that how the Khan walked on his foot if he was hit by four bullets?

While the ruling parties’ leaders have condemned the firing incident and allegations leveled by PTI chief and his party men, the Pakistan Army has once again, snubbed Imran Khan and rejected Khan’s allegation of an army officer’s involvement in ‘an attempt to assassinate Khan’ during long-march in Wazirabad.

On Friday night, Pakistan Army reacted to the allegations leveled by Imran Khan against the institution and a senior officer. The Army has demanded of the federal government to investigate the attack and take a strict action against those who are playing with the integrity of the institution.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said that the military terms the allegations of PTI chairman as “baseless and irresponsible”.

“Allegations by PTI chairman against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for,” the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that a few days ago, Director General of country’s spy agency ISI and Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) held a joint press conference and exposed lies and allegations of Imran Khan against army. Imran Khan, in his statements, has termed some army officers as ‘Traitors’.

The ISPR further stated late Friday night, “Pakistan army takes pride for being a professional and disciplined organization with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.”

It added that if at any point the ‘honor’, safety and prestige of its rank and file are tarnished by vested interests by leveling frivolous allegations, “the institution would jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what.”

“The baseless allegations hurled at the institution / officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned,” ISPR said, adding that no one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.

The military requested the federal government to investigate the matter and “initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.”

Earlier, in his video statement after ‘being shot’ in Wazirabad, PTI chief had blamed that a senior military official in Islamabad was trying to influence his party’s leaders and supporters apart from running a censorship campaign among other things to push the PTI chief out of politics.

Khan also blamed a serving army officer, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and interior minister Rana Sanaullah as the masterminds of alleged ‘attempt on his life’ on Thursday.

Previously, Imran Khan had blamed the America for its alleged role in his ouster from the power, which the US government had strongly denied.