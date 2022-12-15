Korean Soprano Kim Bo-Young, Baritone Lee Gwang-Suk to give duo recital

By Seok-Jae Kang,

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

SEOUL: Korean Soprano Kim Bo-young and Baritone Lee Gwang-suk will give a duo recital at the Prugio Art Hall in downtown Seoul, Korea, on December 16, 2022.

At the duo concert, organized by the Youngeum Arts Management, Soprano Kim and Baritone Lee will perform 17 famous Italian, French and Russian classic lyric songs, pop songs and Korean gagok, a genre of vocal musing using lyrics from a poem.

Soprano Kim will open the concert by performing “Dreaming Lake Seokchon,” a song written by Korean poetess Seo Young-soon and composed by Korean Lim Keung-soo, and “My Mind,” written by poetess Jeon Se-won.

“Dreaming Lake Seokchon” was premiered by Korean Soprano Yang Gui-bee on June 27, 2022 at the Seoul Arts Center in Seoul.

Soprano Kim will also sing “La Vie En Rose,” the signature song of popular French singer Edith Piaf, “Besa Me Mucho,” a famous Spanish song, and Italian G. Verdi’s “Pace, Pace, Mio Dio,” an aria from the Opera La Forza del Destino.

Baritone Lee will perform “Spring Approaches from Across River,” written by Song Gil-ja and composed by Lim Keung-soo, and “Oh, Mountain,” lyrics by Shin Hong-cheol and composed by Shin dong-soo.

He will also sing Russian folk song “Crane.” He will also sing Italian Napoli folk song “Passione” and Spanish song “Granada.”

The duo will perform Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” and “La Ci Darme La Mano” from the Opera Don Giovanni.

“While practicing, I felt Baritone Lee Gwang-suk’s hot passion for music and I and Baritone Lee will return our audience with a beautiful duet concert filled with warmth and love,” said Soprano Kim.

Baritone Lee said, “I planned this concert to help make the public easily access to classical music by incorporating various music genres of pop songs, French and Spanish songs. We will offer our audience a very impressive and interesting concert.”